Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of PACCAR worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PACCAR by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

