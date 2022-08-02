Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,074,164 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,074,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

