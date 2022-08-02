Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,285 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.