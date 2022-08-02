Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

SB stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 28.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

