Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

