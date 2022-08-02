SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

