Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.11

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 1009831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Allan LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

