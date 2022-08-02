Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as low as C$5.54. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.82, with a volume of 68,675 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SCL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The stock has a market cap of C$410.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

