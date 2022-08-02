Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 30.1%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ardea Resources Price Performance

ARRRF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

