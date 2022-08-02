Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 30.1%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Ardea Resources Price Performance
ARRRF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
About Ardea Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardea Resources (ARRRF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.