Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Grows By 53.8%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.34%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.76%.

(Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.