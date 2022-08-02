Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expands By 53.1%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.