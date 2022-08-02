Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

