Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Simmons First National worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

