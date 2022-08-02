Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 283,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 101,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

