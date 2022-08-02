SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.94.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

