So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
So-Young International Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ SY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.82.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter.
About So-Young International
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
