So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

So-Young International Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

About So-Young International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth $13,198,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $18,041,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 155.6% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 140,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $111,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.