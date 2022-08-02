Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Up 53.3% in July

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 149,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
