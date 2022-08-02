Solstein Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

