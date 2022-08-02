Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 8,606 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

NYSE HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

