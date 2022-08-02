Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

