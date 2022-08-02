STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.