State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

