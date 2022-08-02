Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Up 4.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

SHOO opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $43,593,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Steven Madden by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

