Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

