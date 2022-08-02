Susquehanna Bancshares Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $59.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TREE. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.65. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $199.21.

Insider Activity

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

