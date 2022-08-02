SVB Leerink Weighs in on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE MYOV opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

