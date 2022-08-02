Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.39.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

