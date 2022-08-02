Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.09

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.09 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.02 ($0.20). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 459,535 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76. The firm has a market cap of £30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.09.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

