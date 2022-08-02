Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.58. Teijin shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 1,070 shares traded.

Teijin Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.46.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

