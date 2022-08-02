Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

TDOC stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

