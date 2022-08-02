Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $13.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.89. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.33.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $245.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $235.01 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $300.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.