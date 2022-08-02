Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

