Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

