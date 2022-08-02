Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $63.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.