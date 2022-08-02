TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$133.65.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$127.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$106.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$114.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

