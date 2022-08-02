The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

