The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

HD stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

