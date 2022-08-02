The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

