The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

