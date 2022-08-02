The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

