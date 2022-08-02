The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

