The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.