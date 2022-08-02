The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

