U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

USB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

