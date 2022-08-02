Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Udemy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $12.04 on Monday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

