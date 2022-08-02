UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $247.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.