Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Williams Capital cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 290,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.