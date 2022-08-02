United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFCS opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $824.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

