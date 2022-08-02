Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,582,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,618,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,392,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

