Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritone Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Veritone has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veritone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

See Also

